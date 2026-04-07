NFL Draft Expert Predicts Saints Land Star Edge Rusher in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have made some big additions to their roster this offseason.

They added Travis Etienne to help replace the production that's being lost from the aging Alvin Kamara. After losing Demario Davis in free agency, they added Kaden Elliss to replace him. They also added Noah Fant and Davis Edwards, among others, to bolster their roster.

But they haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan yet. At this point, it seems like Jordan might be playing elsewhere for the first time in his career next season.

Saints need to find a way to replace Cameron Jordan

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Saints still need to find a way to replace him if they're not going to re-sign him.

Jordan posted double-digit sacks last year and was one of the most underrated edge rushers in the league. He still has plenty of gas in the tank and should be worth a flyer from a contending team.

The Saints don't have too many options left to replace him, so it would seemingly make the most sense for them to use the NFL draft to do so.

ESPN's Peter Schrager recently put together his first NFL mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Schrager is typically one of the better draft experts around the league, so his projections hold a bit more value than most mock drafts. Schrager projected the Saints would find their replacement for Jordan by landing Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 8.

Rueben Bain Jr. is a dream addition for the Saints

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"New Orleans said farewell to many defensive leaders this offseason, as Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor will all likely be elsewhere next season," Schrager wrote. "(Jordan is still a free agent.) And short arms be damned; the powerful and disruptive Bain is viewed as a top-10-worthy prospect after a 9.5-sack season. This seems like a good match."

Bain would be the dream addition for the Saints, even though they have a bigger hole at wide receiver. The Saints might not want to go after a wide receiver at pick No. 8 if Bain is on the board because the wide receiver depth in this draft class is much better than the edge rusher depth.

Bain is a game wrecker on the defensive line. There are question marks surrounding his arm length, but he's still a physical specimen with the ability to quickly become an impact player in the NFL. Adding him next to Chase Young would be a huge move for New Orleans.