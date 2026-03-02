Saints Get Confusing Alontae Taylor Update Straight From the Source

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor should have a very big few weeks ahead.

We are just one week away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League on March 9. Taylor arguably is the best cornerback scheduled to go to the open market this offseason. So, he certainly should — and has earned — a nice, long-term contract, whether that is from the Saints or another team. If the Saints can get a deal done over the next week and avoid the competition of the open market, great. If not, then there will surely be teams in on Taylor.

No matter what, there should be a lucrative, long-term deal coming Taylor's way over the next few weeks from someone. If you're a Saints fan, Taylor's message on X on Sunday night could give you a bit of hope. Or, maybe not. Taylor shared a cryptic message telling fans not to believe everything they read.

"If only [y'all] knew what I knew haha ... can’t believe everything you read," Taylor wrote.

Obviously, not too much to go off of. Do it mean that he's staying? Is he going? Is all of the noise wrong? One thing that is true about the NFL offseason is that there is endless noise. There's constant speculation, mock trades, rumors, contract projections and the list goes on and on. It's hard to cut through all of the noise.

The Saints CB has been open about New Orleans

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One thing that is true about Taylor is that there hasn't been a moment in which he hasn't shown love to New Orleans.

"This was never just about football, but about impact," Taylor wrote on Feb. 22 on X. "Four years in New Orleans. Not just playing in this city, but pouring into it. The 'thumbs down' wasn’t just a celebration. It was a message that what starts on the field travels far beyond it. The work continues."

He also said shortly after the 2025 season ended that it would be tough to leave New Orleans.

"It's going to be a process. There's going to be a lot of buzz, a lot of interest. But I've got to just make the right decision for me and my family. I think going to continue to pray about it. Continue to keep God first. He'll land me right where I need to be...Ever since we started negotiating during training camp, I prayed that we could figure something out. It just didn't happen, but the Saints gave me an opportunity.

"They drafted me and gave me a chance to show my talents week in and week out. So, if I end up going somewhere else it's going to hurt..."I love this city. It feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration ... So to leave, if that's what it comes down to, it would be tough."

The rumor mill is always spinning and the noise is loud, but there's nothing to see yet. That could change as soon as next week.