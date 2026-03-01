NFL Insider Floats Blockbuster Saints Chris Olave for AJ Brown Trade

The New Orleans Saints are seemingly heading in the right direction as a franchise right now after the additions of Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr., among others, last offseason.

Chris Olave, the team's superstar wide receiver, is coming off the best year of his NFL career and he's seemingly enjoying football again with Shough under center. But the Saints are going to need to find a new contract with him in the near future or they're going to run the risk of losing him to free agency. They've reportedly been working on a new deal for months, but nothing has come to fruition.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently floated a semi-crazy idea that the Philadelphia Eagles could look to make a blockbuster AJ Brown for Olave trade if the Saints can't figure out a long-term deal with their star.

Jeremy Fowler floats Chris Olave for AJ Brown trade idea

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Interest in A.J. Brown has picked up here late in the week. A few teams I consulted believe a trade package including a second-round pick is his true trade value," Fowler wrote. "Would that be enough to lure him from Philadelphia? I'm not sure that gets it done for Eagles GM Howie Roseman. But the buzz around Brown isn't dissipating. Multiple league executives have maintained that Philly will entertain moving him. New England feels like a logical destination.

"During the Eagles' offensive coordinator search, some candidates got the impression that Brown was part of the plan. That's why some around the league believe Roseman could target a veteran receiver as part of any trade package -- say, if New Orleans can't reach a deal with Chris Olave in New Orleans, or if Denver wants to entertain a Brown-Courtland Sutton swap."

For the Eagles, this idea would make plenty of sense. They would get younger and more promising without a big drop off in talent. Brown is likely the better receiver right now, but the gap isn't too wide and Olave is three years younger.

For the Saints, it doesn't make much sense unless Olave refuses a new contract and demands out. In that case, flipping him for another talented wide receiver, and assumingly some draft capital, would work in the Saints favor.

Still, there's no indication that Olave doesn't want a new deal. In fact, everything he's said about the negotiations has been good news for the Saints. A trade of Olave doesn't make sense at this point, and it would never make sense, barring an unforeseen situation between the two sides.