NFL Mock Trade: Saints Target Eagles Superstar AJ Brown

It has been talked about over and over this offseason how the New Orleans Saints could use one more wide receiver if they want to take the offense, and Tyler Shough by proxy, to another level.

New Orleans has a clear-cut star in Chris Olave and a guy who certainly can be a No. 2 or No. 3 option in Devaughn Vele. Arguably, the best-case scenario would be adding a receiver so Vele can be the No. 3 option. But he does have significant upside.

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine here, the top decision makers across the league have already started speaking to the media and one team that the Saints should have their eyes on if they want to make a splash is the Philadelphia Eagles and specifically AJ Brown. He has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason to this point. Let's try our hand at putting together a mock trade for the Saints to reunite Kellen Moore with the star playmaker.

Saints-Eagles AJ Brown Mock Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints Receive: WR AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles Receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, Guard Cesar Ruiz

Explanation:

First and foremost, this is a mock trade and may not be perfect. For the Saints, they would give up two draft picks and a starting guard for a superstar receiver. Brown is a top-five receiver, but the No. 8 pick in the first round would be too high an ask, which is why two picks and an offensive lineman were included above. The Eagles' offensive line surprisingly struggled in 2025. This would be a way to add more depth.

On Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke about Brown.

"I’d go back to what I said at the end of the season. It’s really hard to find great players. I think AJ is a great player," Roseman said. "I think that from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting. ...

“I think that any trade that we’ve made, we’ve done because we’ve felt that was the right thing to do for the Philadelphia Eagles. I can’t remember at any time that I’ve done anything, that when I did it, that I didn’t think was in the best interest of the team. It’s always going to be about the team. It’s always going to be about our players. If I start doing things that are about individuals, as opposed to the team, I’m not doing my job.”

It doesn't sound like the Eagles are going to think about a deal unless there is something in the "best interest" of the team. The offer above could be considered an overpay. But if the Saints want to land a superstar, they likely would have to give up more than you'd hope.