NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land All-American Edge Rusher After Huge Combine

The New Orleans Saints are a very intriguing team to watch this offseason because they have so many holes on their roster to fill. But they don't need to add a quarterback, as Tyler Shough has already emerged as the team's franchise option. And they're likely going to dive into the NFL draft to upgrade some of their biggest roster voids.

Still, the Saints could be looking to add to their wide receiver room at pick No. 8 in the 2026 NFL Draft. Players like Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon could make sense for the Saints. They could also target running back Jeremiyah Love to help bolster the offense.

But there's a chance the Saints select a defensive player if the right one falls to them. Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles should be available at pick No. 8. But if a different defensive player falls, the Saints could be forced to take the best player available.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Iyer made the shocking prediction that the Saints would land Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

David Bailey is a no-brainer pick if he's available at pick No. 8

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Saints need to upgrade the pass rush for Brandon Staley and for the 3-4 base scheme, Bailey can be impactful both pressuring quarterbacks and dropping back to make plays in coverage," Iyer wrote.

Bailey is mocked to go as high as pick No. 2 to the New York Jets. If he doesn't go at pick No. 2, he's likely to go at pick No. 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7. But if he happens to fall to the Saints, it would be an absolute no-brainer for New Orleans.

With a prospect of Bailey's ability on the board, the Saints would need to throw positional needs out the window, especially after Bailey's dominant combine performance.

All the hype has been around Styles and Arvell Reese leading into the NFL Combine because they're freak athletes. Of course, these two stole the show, notably Styles, as they both ran 4.46 40-yard dashes at the event. But Bailey ran a very impressive 4.50, which is incredible at his size and strength.

It would be impossible for the Saints to pass on Bailey at pick No. 8.