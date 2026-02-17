Saints Get Projected Trade Value in Potential Alvin Kamara Blockbuster

The New Orleans Saints seemingly explored the idea of trading veteran running back Alvin Kamara at the trade deadline last season, but they ultimately decided against it. Kamara had been vocal about not wanting to be traded, even going as far as to threaten retirement if the Saints opted to trade him.

As a result, he finished the season in New Orleans. But this offseason, Kamara could be discussed as a trade chip again.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently discussed Kamara as a trade candidate again this offseason and projected he would be worth a 2026 7th-round pick and a conditional 2027 6th-round pick if the Saints looked to trade him in the offseason.

Alvin Kamara trade could net the Saints 2 draft picks

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints are set to build around second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, and they may decide to part with longtime running back Alvin Kamara in order to do it," Knox wrote. "New Orleans is projected to be $41.8 million over the cap, and dealing Kamara would save $3.4 million—or $11.5 million if traded after June 1.

"The Saints can't expect a big return for a 30-year-old running back coming off a sprained MCL—especially after he hinted that he'd consider retirement if traded during the season. However, New Orleans may already have his replacement in its sights and might accept a true bargain offer."

At this point in his career, Kamara may only have one, two, or three good years left in the tank. In fact, there's a chance he falls off next year. A team trading for him in the offseason would be betting that he has enough gas in the tank to produce, at least as a complementary back, in the push for a Super Bowl.

As a result, this projected trade value makes a lot of sense. Trading him would clear way for the Saints to land a star running back like Jeremiyah Love in the first round of the NFL Draft. The additional draft capital could be used over the coming years to fill out the roster, too.

More NFL: NFL Mock Trade: Saints Cut Ties With 4-Time Pro Bowl Veteran