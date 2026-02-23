Saints Linked to Superstar Round 1 LB in 2026 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes on their roster to fill. Fortunately for New Orleans, it was able to plug the holes at offensive tackle and quarterback last offseason with the additions of Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough.
But heading into the NFL draft this offseason, the Saints are going to need to hit the jackpot again to plug the holes left on the roster.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently spoke on the hole at linebacker in the Saints lineup because of veteran Demario Davis heading to free agency.
"For the past eight years, Demario Davis has held down the middle of the defense for the New Orleans Saints," But while he played well for team in 2025 (logging a team-leading 143 total tackles), he is also about to hit free agency at 37."
Sonny Styles is the Saints dream draft target
As a result, Davenport identified Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles as the Saints' dream NFL draft target. Styles would work to anchor the new era of the Saints defense.
"Off-ball linebacker isn't a position that churns out a lot of top-10 picks," Davenport wrote. "But teams have valued the position more in recent years, Styles was the heart of the Buckeyes' defense in 2025 and the 6'4" 235-pounder missed all of zero tackles in the regular season last year. He would be an immediate impact player for a Saints team looking to reinvent itself."
Styles is likely going to be available at pick No. 8 for the Saints, which means this could come down to whether New Orleans believes he's worth the pick in the top 10.
On a defense with multiple All-Americans, Styles wore the green dot and led the historic 2025 Ohio State defense. He wore the green dot over players like Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs.
There's nothing on the field that Styles can't do. He's a freak athlete who's bound to boost his draft stock when those traits are on display at the NFL Draft Combine.
His college film is ridiculous to watch, as he's fast, instinctual, and always in the right spot. The young linebacker rarely, if ever, missed a tackle last season.
He's the dream linebacker to build a defense around.
