NFL Mock Trade: Saints Land 25-Year-Old Giants Star for 4th Round Pick

The New Orleans Saints need help at edge rusher this offseason and there are a few different avenues they could go down to fix the problem.

While there are quality options in the NFL draft, the Saints would be better off selecting an offensive playmaker with their top draft pick. As a result, a trade for an edge rusher makes more sense.

SNY's Connor Hughes recently suggested the New York Giants would cut ties with edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in the coming weeks before suggesting he would only be worth a fourth-round pick or less in a trade.

"Schoen drafted Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023, but a deeper look at the production suggests much of it came from being in the right place at the right time," Hughes wrote. "In his other three seasons, he has not surpassed 5.5 sacks or eight quarterback hits. During the Combine, the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson (another first-round defensive end from Thibodeaux’s draft class) for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

"Sources told SNY the Jets did not receive any Day 2 offers for Johnson. Most league sources SNY contacted found it difficult to envision a team parting with more than a fourth-round pick for Thibodeaux. The question for the Giants: is that compensation, along with $14.75 million in salary cap relief, sufficient? League sources expect New York to ultimately move him."

The Saints would be foolish to not pursue a trade for Thibodeaux, especially considering the Saints have the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 fourth rounder and a comp pick in the fourth round.

Saints in perfect position to trade for Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mock trade: Saints send 2026 fourth round pick to Giants for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Saints should make this trade because Thibodeaux has long-term potential. He's only 25 years old, which means his prime years are still ahead of him. But he's struggled to stay healthy and produce over the last two seasons.

In 2023, Thibodeaux tallied 11 1/2 sacks in a full 17 game season with the Giants. Over the last two years, he's only played 22 of a possible 34 games and registered eight sacks.

As a result, the change of scenery and ideology should be good for him.

The Saints could add him opposite of Chase Young, who had a breakout of his own last season, in an attempt to build a pass rushing core around two dynamic edge rushers.

If the price was any higher than a fourth-round pick, the Saints should be out. But considering they have multiple selections in the fourth round, they should be able to afford this trade without sacrificing their draft haul this season.