NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send 26-Year-Old Linebacker to Bears

The New Orleans Saints managed to shock the NFL world down the stretch of last season. After beginning the season with one win and eight losses, the Saints were able to pile up five wins in their final eight contests to spark some hope in the franchise.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough looked like a franchise quarterback. Chase Young enjoyed a huge second half of the season that had fans buzzing with excitement. Chris Olave put together the best season of his career. There were plenty of other exciting storylines to follow, too.

But as the offseason begins, the Saints will need to be active if they want to improve their roster even more. They don't have the most money to spend, but their cap situation isn't horrible anymore. They don't have the most draft capital in the world, but they're not depleted. Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints look to make a few trades this offseason.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently predicted the Saints would dive into the trade market this offseason by sending linebacker Pete Werner to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a late round draft pick.

Bears could be a potential trade fit for Saints LB Pete Werner

"With Chicago looking to move on from Tremaine Edmunds, the Bears will use a late-round pick to pair a Dennis Allen favorite with a defense in need of quality run support," Orr predicted.

From the Saints perspective, this trade could make a lot of sense if they're eyeing Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft. Styles has been mocked to the Saints by a few different outlets. Drafting Styles and trading Werner would improve the defense quite a bit.

For the Bears, adding Werner wouldn't be a home run move, but it would be affordable and it would vastly improve their run defense. Werner is excellent in the box, specifically against the run.

It seems like Orr is putting out his best guess here, but the fit makes sense. The Saints don't need Werner to be at their best, but the Bears run defense would certainly improve by bringing him in.

