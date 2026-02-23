NFL Mock Trade: Saints Trade 25-Year-Old QB to Rams Before Week 1

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden retirement last offseason. As a result, they were forced to turn to Spencer Rattler to start the year. Rattler beat out Tyler Shough and Jake Haener for the starting job in Week 1, but it was clear he wasn't ready to start at the highest level.

Halfway through the season, the Saints turned to Shough as their new starter, and he led them to multiple big wins down the stretch. As a result, it seems like the team is going to roll forward with Shough as the starter. He's earned the job, though he still has a lot to prove.

But that leaves Rattler in a weird spot. The Saints could look to trade him, as he would likely net a mid to late round pick in a deal. Or they could look to hold onto him in case Shough struggles or gets injured.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently put together a list of bold predictions for all 32 teams in the NFL. For the Los Angeles Rams, Orr predicted they would acquire Rattler from the Saints in an offseason trade.

Rams could be the perfect landing spot for Saints QB Spencer Rattler

"The Rams will trade for Spencer Rattler," Orr predicted. "[Snake noise.] The toolsy former prospect, who fell during the draft because of things he said on a predatory-feeling documentary when he was a teenager unaware of the consequences, will find a safe haven with Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay, and develop into a potential Matthew Stafford successor."

The Rams seem like the perfect landing spot for Rattler for a few reasons.

First of all, the young quarterback has talent, but he's not ready to start. Landing with a team like the New York Jets or Pittsburgh Steelers would be a nightmare because he could find himself starting in an unfavorable situation again.

Landing with the Rams would give him an additional year or two of development sitting behind Matthew Stafford. If he develops the right way, he would be able to be Stafford's successor while walking into the dream situation with Sean McVay's Rams.

