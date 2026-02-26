NFL Scouting Combine: Saints Held Formal Interview with LSU Standout

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two offseasons ago, the New Orleans Saints lost a future All-Pro linebacker, Zack Baun, to the Philadelphia Eagles without realizing he would reach that level.

Now, they sit in a good place with three starting-caliber linebackers accounted for, but adding a fourth wouldn't hurt — especially one who can rush the passer.

It seems New Orleans has taken notice of that hole on their roster, as LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. tells OnSI he has formally met with the Saints at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Saints should keep the hometown kid in Louisiana

Harold Perkins Jr interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

"It would feel good (to be drafted to New Orleans)," Perkins told reporters Wednesday. "I'd still be in the city where I grew up, I love the Saints - I'm a Saints fan. But if they don't come get me, I'm sorry I ain't a Saints fan no more."

Perkins, 21, was born in New Orleans before his family was forced to evacuate to Houston during the height of Hurricane Katrina. When asked what message he'd like to share with the Saints, the Louisiana native made clear that he'd love to play for New Orleans.

"Come get me," Perkins said with a smile.

Perkins' meeting with New Orleans is one of 45 that the team is allowed to hold in Indianapolis, with each meeting lasting just 20 minutes. Topics of discussion in the meetings range from getting to know the prospect, to their football career, to drawing up plays on a board.

The former five-star high school recruit played in 31 games for the Tigers, standing out in his first two seasons before tearing his ACL in 2022. The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker is expected to be drafted in the middle rounds, a scout told OnSI, though he noted that Perkins' talent is "Day 1 or 2 level."

Perkins admitted that his goal was to be a "three-and-done" player at LSU before going to the NFL Draft, but the injury altered the timeline significantly.

"I wanted to play three years and leave," Perkins explained. "I wanted to graduate also. But God had a plan for me."

Now, he's back at full strength, and if Perkins stands out in meetings and on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, he could see his draft stock rise.