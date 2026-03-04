Saints Projected to Lose 27-Year-Old Star CB to Lions in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are already in the middle of a very crucial offseason. After landing their new franchise quarterback, Tyler Shough, in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints need to begin building the roster around him to give him a chance at success. Anything less would be risking his development and growth by setting him up to fail.

This begins in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Saints are selecting with the No. 8 pick in the draft. They're going to need to add a difference maker, preferably on offense, to help Shough's development. Somebody like Jeremiyah Love or Carnell Tate would make a lot of sense.

But the Saints can't overlook free agency. But free agency won't be too exciting as a Saints fan because the team is likely focused on retaining players like Alontae Taylor, Cameron Jordan, and Demario Davis instead of trying to bring in a slew of outside talent.

Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently put together a list of the perfect free agent predictions for each team in the NFL. For the Detroit Lions, Camenker predicted they would poach Taylor from the Saints in free agency to help bolster their defense.

Lions could steal Alontae Taylor out of free agency

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The Lions sport one of the league's best safety tandems, but their cornerback room has yet to fully reach its potential," Camenker wrote. "Adding Taylor – a lanky, ironman cornerback with 52 career pass defenses across 64 games – to man the slot could help plug some of the leaks in Detroit's defense."

The Saints shouldn't let Taylor leave very easily, but the Lions are in a much better spot with their cap space than the Saints are, so it might not be the Saints choice where Taylor signs.

The Lions defense took a big step backwards last year after losing Aaron Glenn as their defensive coordinator, alongside a few important players leaving town. They will likely be very aggressive in free agency and on the trade market, assuming they can clear quite a bit of cap space with roster cuts and contract restructures.

Taylor should be the Saints top priority, too. He's coming off an excellent season in New Orleans and would fit perfectly in their defense for the next three or four years.