Stan Verrett and Mike Detillier Agree Saints Future is Bright: Dattitude Podcast

Now that the biggest wave of NFL free agency is over, along with the draft, it’s time to begin thinking about the future of the New Orleans Saints.

That future begins as early as the end of next week when rookie minicamp will be held on May 8 and May 9.

For now, all we have to go on are reports and opinions, and when it comes to the Saints, two of the biggest voices joined the Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry on Friday (May 1) to help Jim celebrate the show’s 500th episode.

Stan Verrett

Former ESPN anchor Stan Verrett, who was born and raised in New Orleans and prepped at St. Augustine High School, has continued to make his way back for Saints games even though he has lived in Los Angeles for the past two decades.

Of the chances for the Black and Gold to be back on top in the NFC South and to have a real chance in this conference, Verrett said, “I don’t like putting limitations on any team. We can prognosticate and say this is what it looks like, but we don’t know until we get there.

“I like to say the sky is the limit, and I am optimistic. I am a glass half-full kind of guy. I think the Saints are going to win every week, whether they do or not. .. Let’s see what (Tyler) Shough can do in Year 2.”

Mike Detillier

WWL-Radio football analyst Mike Detillier is as well-respected in the New Orleans are as anyone who covers the team, and he has been skeptical in years past, saying the Saints have been in “football purgatory.”

But he offered a somewhat surprising answer Friday when he was asked if the team was in as good a shape as it has been in five years since Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton was preparing for his final season here.

“I look at the Saints, and I wonder if they are better today than they were at the end of last season. Man, there ain’t no question the answer is yes,” Detillier said.