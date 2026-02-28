NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Intriguing WR to Pair With Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints took multiple huge steps toward building a contender last offseason. They added offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the second round, they landed Tyler Shough, who's already emerged as the team's franchise quarterback.

But they're going to need to continue working on their offense if they want to give Shough a chance to take another step forward.

Right now, Chris Olave is the only reliable wide receiver in New Orleans. Alvin Kamara is a very talented running back, but his best years in New Orleans are behind him. As a result, the Saints need to target wide receivers and running backs in free agency and the upcoming NFL draft.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently put together a mock draft of the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round of this mock draft, the Saints landed edge rusher David Bailey. But in Round 2, they addressed wide receiver when Iyer projected they would land Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II to help bolster Shough's offense.

Saints could take a flier on Chris Brazzell II in Round 2

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After addressing their pass rush early, the Saints can turn to helping Kellen Moore and strong-armed Tyler Shough with this massive big-play target in the Mike Evans mold," Iyer wrote.

The Saints desperately need to add to their wide receiver room and Brazzell would fit the team perfectly, especially in the red zone. Gadget tight end Taysom Hill is a free agent and it's unclear if the Saints will bring him back. They're desperately going to need a red zone threat and the 6 foot 5 inch tall Brazzell would fit the team perfectly.

Brazzell put together a huge season with the Tennessee Volunteers last season. He recorded 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yard in four different games, including an overtime loss against No. 6 ranked Georgia. His production in SEC play should indicate that he's ready to start at the NFL level.

Beyond just being big and tall, Brazzell has excellent body control that leads to a lot of impressive catches.

He's the perfect addition alongside Olave on offense. Pairing these two together would give Shough the weapons he needs to take another big step in year No. 2.