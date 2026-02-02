Saints at Risk of Losing Valuable Coach to Steelers

The New Orleans Saints came into last season with low expectations. They had a first year head coach taking over a disastrous roster with little hope for the future. The best players on the team were the oldest players, which meant they likely wouldn't be around for the next Super Bowl run. The worst thing was the fact that they didn't have a franchise quarterback.

But the Saints, led by Kellen Moore and his talented coach staff, burst on the scene, especially once Tyler Shough was elevated to the starting quarterback role. Shough led the Saints to multiple big wins down the stretch.

But the Saints are struggling to keep their coaching staff together. Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien has been closely linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers as their next offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Tolzien played quarterback with the Green Bay Packers under McCarthy. But he's not the only coach that McCarthy could look to poach from New Orleans.

Steelers request and complete interview with Saints' Chase Haslett

On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Steelers also requested and completed an interview with Saints tight end coach Chase Haslett. Haslett is expected to take over as the tight end coach and passing game coordinator in Pittsburgh if he's hired and accepts the job.

Haslett, 33, got his start in the NFL as a coach under McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys. After spending five seasons with the Cowboys in three different roles, Haslett left for the Saints. But it seems like his time in New Orleans could last just one season.

Haslett is a very well-respected coach in the NFL, despite being only 33 years old. The Steelers would provide him a promotion under a veteran head coach in McCarthy. The fact that McCarthy gave Haslett his first opportunity in the NFL should be enough to bring the two back together in Pittsburgh.

If the Saints lose Tolzien and Haslett to the Steelers, they could be in a tough spot as they look to fill out their coaching staff to continue Shough's development heading into next season.

