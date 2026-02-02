Predicting Saints First Blockbuster Offseason Move to Bolster WR Room
The New Orleans Saints need to make a slew of moves over the next few months if they want to continue building a roster for the future. They came into the season with one of the worst rosters in the league, but they hit big in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Saints landed Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. with their top two draft picks. Both young stars will seemingly start for the Saints for the foreseeable future.
But the Saints need to build up the rest of their roster if they want to sustain any sort of success over the next five or 10 years. They need to find a running back to replace Alvin Kamara, but it's not the most pressing issue at hand. More importantly, the Saints need to find a wide receiver to play alongside Chris Olave.
Fortunately for the Saints, there should be plenty of options available this offseason.
Romeo Doubs is the perfect free agent target for the Saints
Prediction: Saints sign Romeo Doubs to three-year deal
The Saints should be targeting free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers.
Doubs was a member of the crowded Packers wide receiver room, but he still found a way to make plays, especially down the stretch.
With the season on the line, Doubs was typically the player that Jordan Love relied on the most. If the Saints can put together the money for him, it would be a huge step in the right direction.
Pairing Doubs next to Olave would give the Saints the perfect one-two punch. Olave is the dynamic No. 1 wide receiver with the potential to be one of the best weapons in the league. Doubs is the perfect No. 2 wide receiver. He has a diverse route tree with the ability to make difficult catches. He could play anywhere on the field at wide receiver for the Saints.
It would be a bit costly, likely around $15 million to $20 million a year, but the Saints should be able to afford it.
