Saints' Cam Jordan Makes Strong Statement Ahead of Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are entering a very critical offseason this year. They seemingly landed a franchise offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. and a franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough during the 2025 NFL Draft. These two helped lead the Saints to six wins last year, including five with Shough under center.

Now they're heading into an offseason in which they could lose multiple key players including a few veterans.

Veterans Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan headline the Saints list of free agents this year. Both veterans are coming off huge seasons in New Orleans, but they're not projected to sign for much.

The Saints should be considered the top landing spot for both defenders this offseason. Considering the fact that both are still producing, both are franchise legends, and both are projected to sign short-term deals, the Saints can't afford to lose them.

Cam Jordan makes strong free agency statement

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ahead of free agency, Jordan made a strong statement following his big season last year.

“If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I’d be asking for top dollar. Things I’ve never asked for is top dollar. All I’ve ever asked for is to be valued,” Jordan told TMZ Sports this week.

Jordan has a good point here, too. He recorded 10 1/2 sacks for the Saints last season in his most productive year since 2021. The veteran is a leader on the defense and helped keep them in a lot of games that they shouldn't have been in.

During the same interview, Jordan continues to discuss the Saints using the pronoun "we," which could hint that he sees himself re-signing in New Orleans. This is too small of a detail to dive too deep into, but it's certainly worth noting.

Either way, the Saints should pay him what he's worth. Some outlets are projecting Jordan to sign for around $3 million or $4 million this offseason, but those projections seem to overlook how productive he was last season. The veteran should be able to land at least double those numbers.

