Saints, Packers Getting Buzz For Veteran LB on 1-Year, $10 Million Deal

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of storylines to follow this offseason. After landing Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints have seemingly kicked off their rebuild in the right direction. Both Banks and Shough seem like franchise stars in New Orleans.

But there are plenty other moves to make. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they need to find another franchise cornerstone. Players like Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs could be in play at pick No. 8 in the draft. They're also under a lot of pressure to hit with their second round pick.

Free agency and the trade market could also help add to the Saints roster. New Orleans could look to add to any spot on defense, while also needing to add to the skill positions on offense. But they're going to need to pursue their own free agents first. New Orleans has a few franchise cornerstones hitting the market this offseason.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently projected Saints free agent Demario Davis would sign a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason while linking the Saints and the Green Bay Packers as potential fits for the veteran linebacker.

Demario Davis' free agency already seeming to heat up

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Davis continued to play tremendous football in his 14th season," Verderame wrote. "The five-time All-Pro amassed 143 tackles, including six for loss, while once again playing every game. Davis has missed only one game in his career, giving him added value despite being 37."

Davis has been a franchise star for the Saints for the last eight years. He's been named to five All-Pro teams and two Pro Bowls with the Saints. But at age 37, the Saints could be looking to move on from him. Still, he was very productive last season, so the Saints should be willing to give him a one-year deal to make sure he retires in New Orleans.

The Packers could also be a fit for the veteran linebacker. They need a few upgrades on defense and Davis could fit the team. He's a veteran leader who plays with instincts over his speed at this point.

Either way, Davis should have a market this offseason.