Saints Could Bolster Defense With Trade for Bears Pro Bowl LB

The New Orleans Saints have made big strides over the last year to get their team back to the playoffs. They're not quite there yet, but the roster is certainly trending in the right direction. With Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. representing the 2025 draft class, the Saints have a bright future. But they need to continue making moves to boost their roster.

With the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints are likely going to land one of the top wide receivers on the board or running back Jeremiyah Love. There's a chance they dive into the defensive side of the ball, but it seems like they're going to look to bolster the offense even more.

However, they could turn to the trade block to bolster the defense.

CBS Sports' John Breech recently reported the Chicago Bears were likely going to release or trade Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds over the coming weeks, which should spark the Saints interest.

Tremaine Edmunds would be a good addition for the Saints

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Bears likely to trade or release former first-round pick. After three seasons in Chicago, it appears that Tremaine Edmunds is on his way out," Breech wrote. "According to ESPN, Edmunds has been granted permission to seek a trade, but if the Bears can't find a trading partner, then he'll likely end up getting released in a move that would create $15 million in salary cap space. Edmunds, who was taken by the Bills with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Bears in tackles last season with 112."

Edmunds is the perfect player to target in a potential trade or in free agency if the Bears cut him. At this point, it should be assumed that if the Bears move on from him, it'll be a trade because he's very valuable. Some team in the league will likely look to take a chance on him.

The Saints would be the perfect fit, considering Demario Davis is set to leave the team in free agency. In a perfect world, the Saints re-sign Davis and trade a late round pick to acquire Edmunds. Given the fact that he's a cut candidate, the Saints should be able to land him for much less than his value would suggest.

It would take an aggressive move from the Saints, but it would work.