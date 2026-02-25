Saints Could Bolster Offense With 'Under-the-Radar' Free Agent WR

The New Orleans Saints need to add a wide receiver to their roster this offseason if they want to give young quarterback Tyler Shough a chance to succeed.

Chris Olave had a career year with Shough at the helm for the second half of the season. Adding another weapon for Shough could help bolster the offense goign forward. But the Saints might not want to break the bank to find a superstar. Instead, they could go bargain bin shopping.

One option the Saints could pursue is Houston Texans free agent Christian Kirk. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently called Kirk one of the most under-the-radar free agents of the offseason this year.

Christian Kirk could fit perfectly alongside Chris Olave for the Saints

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Christian Kirk has been on a steady decline since his breakout 1,108-receiving yard campaign in 2022, but there's reason to believe he could bounce back in 2026," Kay wrote. "Despite posting career-low regular season marks during his lone year with the Houston Texans, Kirk capitalized on an increased role in the playoffs and put together an impressive last look before hitting the open market.

"After recording a meager 28 catches for 239 receiving yards and a score across 13 regular season contests, the wideout wrapped up a two-game playoff run with 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. While Kirk has struggled to stay healthy throughout his eight-year NFL career—he's missed multiple games in all but two of those seasons—he won't turn 30 until November and should still have some tread left on his tires."

Kirk is certainly an interesting option for the Saints to look at. He should be very affordable in free agency, likely costing well under $10 million on a one or two-year deal this offseason.

Last season, Kirk only started three games for the Texans and recorded 239 yards and a touchdown. But he burst on the scene and boosted his free agency value in the postseason, specifically against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kirk recorded eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh while recording two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Adding Kirk wouldn't be a blockbuster move, but it would certainly help push the Saints offense in the right direction.