Why Saints-Chiefs Alvin Kamara Trade Idea Doesn't Make Sense

Alvin Kamara has been mixed in trade rumors for the better part of the last year, as the Saints weren't expected to be much of anything in the NFC.

Kamara has been linked to practically any contending team that's looking for a running back, but this speculation doesn't make much sense.

Recently, FanSided's Christopher Kline suggested the Saints would trade Kamara to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but the idea doesn't make much sense on a few different fronts.

Alvin Kamara's trade buzz doesn't make too much sense

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are trending toward a breakup, contingent on their ability to find a taker," Kline wrote. "Running back value tends to plummet after age 30 and Kamara is no exception, as he averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2025. He put up 657 scrimmage yards and a single touchdown in 11 starts. Kellen Moore's offense is clearly ready to move on. An $18 million cap hit won't help his market, but Kamara's track record should keep some teams on the hook.

First of all, Kamara has been vocal in the past about wanting to play the rest of his career in New Orleans. He hinted that he would rather retire than be traded at the trade deadline last season and this idea shouldn't be any different this offseason.

Kamara's big contract and cap hit would complicate the potential deal, too. There are many outlets that call it a cap casualty, so it's hard to imagine too many teams wanting to add it to their payroll at this point in his career.

The Chiefs also don't make much sense as a landing spot at this point. They were connected to Kamara last season, but that was when Patrick Mahomes was healthy. With Mahomes sidelined for a good chunk of next season, the Chiefs likely won't contend for much. In fact, the Saints might be the better team while Mahomes is on the shelf. It would make no sense for Kamara to be dealt to a worse team at this point in his career.

