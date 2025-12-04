Saints Could Land Cam Jordan's Successor Sooner Rather Than Later

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a huge rebuild right now and it doesn't seem like they're close to making it out of the other side of it yet. The team is still largely uncompetitive against most teams in the league, but they're showing a few small signs of life.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has been much better than expected since taking over for Spencer Rattler halfway through the season. Shough's still working through some growing pains, but his arm talent has been good enough to put many Saints fans on notice.

Still, the upcoming NFL Draft is going to be very important for the Saints.

Eddie Brown of The San Diego Union-Tribune recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 3 pick in the first round, Brown projected the Saints would pass on all the available quarterbacks and select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There’s a chance Saints GM Mickey Loomis is fine with Tyler Shough being the starter next year after drafting him with the 40th overall pick in April’s draft," Brown wrote. "Faulk is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound edge who was the No. 9 player on Bruce Feldman’s 2025 'Freaks List', reportedly squatting 700 pounds and benching 415. He’s a versatile chess piece on the D-line in odd or even fronts, and has even shown the ability to standup and play outside linebacker. Faulk doesn’t turn 21 until next September."

For months, it seemed like the Saints would opt for a quarterback like Fernando Mendoza at the top of the NFL Draft, but Shough's emergence has likely halted that idea.

As a result, the Saints could land Cameron Jordan's successor in Faulk. Faulk is one of the top talents in the entire NFL Draft, but he's still a very raw prospect. His potential is much greater than his current production, which makes him an even better prospect than what meets the eye. The Saints would be the perfect landing spot for the potential star edge rusher.

