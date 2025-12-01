Cam Jordan Sounds Off After Saints' Backbreaking Loss Vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints came extremely close to winning on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but were unable to get over the hump.

That's been the story of the season so far. New Orleans is 2-10 on the season, which obviously isn't great. If the season ended today, the Saints would have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, just behind the Tennessee Titans. The New York Giants are the closest team to the Saints in the NFC right now and would have the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Saints and Giants both have 2-10 records, but New Orleans' strength of schedule is lower.

Cam Jordan took to social media

The season hasn't gone as planned and Sunday was a perfect example. New Orleans lost against the Dolphins, 21-17. There were things to be excited about. Cam Jordan had two sacks, Devaughn Vele had eight catches and a touchdown, and Tyler Shough continued to show flashes. But turnovers and some bad luck doomed the team at the end. All in all, it was the Saints' fourth one-score loss this season.

After the game, Jordan took to social media.

"Was angry, and realized this is what we have shown time and time again," Jordan wrote on X. "Understanding that we are building for the future, I’m still of the mindset of we need to win these winnable games the last 2 weeks. Stay the course!"

He followed up with a second post.

"I want black and gold to win," Jordan wrote. "Understanding that is how I’m moving forward!"

The part about the Dolphins game being what the Saints have "shown time and time again" is a bit cryptic. But it's not surprising to see someone be frustrated after a loss like the one the team had against Miami. It was a winnable game. Even when it seemed to be lost as Shough threw an interception on the two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, New Orleans got more life with an onside kick recovery. Then, that hope was squashed again.

It's been a long season. Jordan has been a part of plenty of them as this is his 15th with the franchise. Last season was brutal as New Orleans went 5-12 and finished in last place in the division. This one is shaping up to be even worse, although, there are some bright spots. Jordan is having a phenomenal season, Shough looks like a quarterback to build around, and there are some young weapons on both sides of the ball.

