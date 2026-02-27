Saints Getting Free Agency Buzz for Breece Hall, 2 More Franchise RBs

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a young running back to their roster.

Alvin Kamara is getting older and he's seemingly running out of prime years in the NFL. The Saints need to draft or sign a young running back to grow and develop in the NFL with franchise quarterback Tyler Shough.

There's a chance they land on Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8 in the NFL draft, but if they don't free agency could be their best bet.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently listed the Saints as a fit in free agency for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, New York Jets running back Breece Hall, and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Saints could dive into free agency for a running back

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Hall is coming off his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, having gone for 1,065 yards in an atrocious Jets offense," Durbin wrote. "He's still just 24 years old until the end of May and he's one of the most athletic and explosive backs in the league. In a better situation, he could shine. There are plenty of better situations than the Jets. But New York might use the franchise or transition tag to keep him around. Walker is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season.

"Like Hall, he is extremely explosive, but he's also somewhat inconsistent, with a lower success rate on his runs and his production mostly fueled by the big breakaways he can rip off. He won't be everyone's cup of tea, but the teams that like him are going to really value what he brings to the table. Etienne is fresh off his third 1,000-yard season in four years with Jacksonville, having successfully held off Bhaysul Tuten in the backfield despite many preseason predictions that he'd eventually cede the job to the rookie."

First of all, Hall is unlikely to sign anywhere but with the Jets this offseason. The Jets have been vocal about either re-signing him or franchise tagging him if they can't land a new deal with him.

But Etienne and Walker could make sense for the Saints.

Adding one of these two young running backs would be perfect for Shough and his development in the league. It would take a lot of pressure off his shoulders moving forward. It would also help lessen the load on Kamara as his time in New Orleans slowly comes to an end.