Saints Emerging as Free Agency Fit for Patriots LB After Career Year

The New Orleans Saints are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason because they're still in a rebuild, but they flashed a lot of potential late last year because of the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

But if the Saints don't make the right moves this offseason, they'll take a step backwards right back to where they were a year ago.

The Saints have a few big questions to address this offseason. They need to figure out what to do with their defense, as the unit is old, but Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are free agents. Alontae Taylor is also a free agent. The Saints will need to figure out if they're going to pursue new deals with their own stars or if they're going to target other players to fill out the roster. To make matters worse, they don't have much money to spend unless they make drastic changes in the coming days.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could dive into free agency to bolster their defense by targeting star linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson of the New England Patriots after his career year in 2025.

Saints could target Patriots LB K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Chaisson, 27 in July, finally broke out after changing teams a couple of times," Sigler wrote. "He racked up 74 quarterback pressures on the way to the Super Bowl and ended the year with 7.5 sacks (plus three more in the playoffs). The former LSU Tiger could be a good pickup if the Saints can fit him under their budget. Extending Cameron Jordan while managing deals with Chase Young and Carl Granderson could make that challenging."

If the Saints can find the money, Chaisson is the perfect edge rusher to pair with Chase Young moving forward. Young experienced a career resurgence last season while Chaisson put together a career year.

Chaisson recorded a career high in sacks (7 1/2), TFLs, (10), and quarterback hits (18). He looked better than ever. He made an impact on seemingly every defensive drive, which helped the PAtriots defense lead them to a big year alongside MVP candidate Drake Maye.

Adding that production in a starting role opposite of Young would give the Saints a pair of talented edge rushers to bolster the defense for the future.