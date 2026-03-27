Saints Keeping Very Close Eye on SEC Defensive Lineman

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they quickly dove into free agency to find the right solutions. They were able to bring in players like Kaden Elliss, Noah Fant, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards to push the team in the right direction under the leadership of second-year head coach Kellen Moore.

But the Saints lost Demario Davis in free agency. They are also at risk of losing Cameron Jordan, who remains a free agent as of Friday.

Saints need to re-sign or replace Cameron Jordan

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints need to do everything in their power to re-sign or replace Jordan. He's coming off a huge season in which he recorded double-digit sacks last year. As a result, they can't afford to head into next season without his production or a player to replace him in the middle of the Saints defensive line.

It's unlikely they're going to be able to land a star to replace him at pick No. 8 in the first round of the NFL draft, so they're likely going to need to key in on some prospects lower down the board.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Saints met extensively with Texas A&M defensive tackle prospect Tyler Onyedim after his pro day workout this week.

Saints met with Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) and defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) react during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim timed the 40 in 4.92 seconds after not running at the combine and looked sharp in drills, which were run by the New England Patriots," Pauline wrote. "Onyedim is drawing comparisons to Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, a Texas A&M alum. He met with the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets on Thursday, then sat extensively with the New Orleans Saints after the pro-day workout."

Onyedim could be the perfect defensive end to replace Jordan, though he's more of a project than anything. Still, he has the potential to be a difference maker in the same role that Jordan had for the Saints over the last decade or so.

The Saints would be better off re-signing Jordan and pairing him alongside Onyedim, but if they can't, adding the Texas A&M prospect would fit the roster very well.