Saints Land Big Play WR From Chargers in Latest NFL Mock Trade

The New Orleans Saints need to address the hole on their roster at wide receiver more than anything this offseason. They've already added a tight end, linebacker, running back, and offensive lineman, among other positions, this offseason.

But they need to add a wide receiver to complement Chris Olave.

The most likely scenario sees them adding a wide receiver in the NFL draft, with Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson being the top options. Still, there's a chance they whiff on both of these prospects. If that's the case, the Saints will need to pivot to second- or third-round options. They could also turn to the trade market to add a proven veteran to the roster.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano recently put together a mock trade that would send a 2026 third-round pick (73rd) and a 2027 conditional sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for wide receiver Quentin Johnston being sent to the Saints.

Saints could target a trade for Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes the catch as Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) defends during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The 6-3, 208-pounder arrived with huge expectations after being the 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft, but he’s struggled to live up to them and has seemingly maxed out as a 50-catch, 700-yard, No. 2 receiver," Vacchiano wrote. "Johnston was drafted by a different Chargers regime, so the current one should be willing to move on from an underperforming player. But the Saints could see value in adding a big target next to Chris Olave for their emerging quarterback. And their third-round pick could be enough to convince Jim Harbaugh to give up on him, since it would be relatively high in that round."

Johnston is seemingly being worked out of the Chargers' offense, which makes him the perfect trade candidate this offseason. He's had issues with drops in the past, but he remains a very talented deep threat with the ability to take the top off the defense.

Last season, Johnston went for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, he posted 711 receiving yards with eight receiving touchdowns. Last season, he averaged an impressive 14.4 yards per reception.

Johnston's ability to stretch the defense would pair perfectly with Tyler Shough's big arm. He could quickly become one of Shough's top targets if he is moved to the Saints this offseason.