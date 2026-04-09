Saints Would 'Quickly Add' Ohio State Star at No. 8

It certainly sounds like there's a solid chance that a playmaker is going to be coming off the board at No. 8 for the New Orleans Saints in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

The Saints clearly need wide receiver help and if they want one of the better playmakers in the draft class, they may need to stretch a bit. After the No. 8 pick, the Saints won't be on the clock again until the No. 42 pick. There will be at least five receivers going somewhat early in the draft in Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston and Omar Cooper Jr. Tate is viewed as the top receiver in the draft class and certainly could be in play for the No. 8 pick. Lemon is another name to watch early.

But is there a real chance that the Saints end up getting one of these guys at No. 8? ESPN's Katherine Terrell was asked this question and set the odds of the Saints taking a receiver at No. 8 at 40 percent.

Crunch Time Is Here

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Give a percentage chance the Saints go WR at No. 8, and are you hearing anything on who their WR1 might be? Around 40 percent," Terrell wrote. "WR remains a big need, but the Saints have positioned themselves to look at a few positions. Don't rule out pass rusher or other defensive positions after New Orleans signed several offensive free agents.

"Wide receivers Makai Lemon (USC) or Carnell Tate (Ohio State) would make sense in Round 1. But if the Saints choose to take a WR later in the draft instead, second-year QB Tyler Shough already has made his case for Chris Bell, Shough's former Louisville teammate."

ESPN's Jordan Reid followed up and noted that New Orleans would "quickly add" Tate if he is on the board at No. 8.

This idea essentially comes down to Tate and Lemon. Tyson is holding a workout for teams on April 17. If his hamstring holds up, then maybe he could be in the mix here as well. With seven picks ahead of the Saints, part of this calculus comes down to who gets picked before New Orleans is on the clock. Fernando Mendoza is expected to go No. 1 overall, leaving six non-quarterback picks before the Saints. There will surely be a few defensive pieces and maybe even an offensive lineman gone before the Saints get on the clock.

If the Saints don't go with a receiver, another good target would be Rueben Bain Jr. If Tate is on the board, the Saints should grab him. If not, then Bain would be very good and use the No. 42 pick on a receiver in that scenario. Crunch time is here. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to find out what the Saints are thinking.