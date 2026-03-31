Saints Land Dynamic Cornerback to Bolster Defense in NFL Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints came into last season as one of the worst rosters in the entire league, but with the addition of rookie sensation Tyler Shough and first-year head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints began trending in the right direction down the stretch of the season last year.

After winning a handful of games with Shough at the helm, the Saints turned to free agency to bolster their roster. The biggest additions they made were on offense, where they added Travis Etienne Jr. at running back, David Edwards at offensive guard, and Noah Fant at tight end. They also added Kaden Elliss at linebacker to replace Demario Davis, but they didn't do much else on defense.

The Saints need to find a way to continue upgrading their defense this offseason.

Saints need to add to their defense

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore working on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Saints lost a good bit of talent in free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Davis is one of the bigger losses and the Saints are in position to lose Cameron Jordan as well. Jordan was one of the most productive players on the roster last season.

The NFL draft is the perfect place to find the next crop of young talent for New Orleans' defense.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a mock draft with seven rounds worth of projections for the 2026 NFL Draft. In the third round at pick No. 73, Miller projected the Saints would land Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes to replace Alontae Taylor, who left the team in free agency this winter.

Treydan Stukes is the perfect Alontae Taylor replacement for the Saints

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Stukes is one of the hottest names in the scouting community after the combine," Miller wrote. "He is seen as a capable cornerback or safety prospect with elite 4.33 speed in the 40."

Stukes is an elite athlete with the ability to run in the 4.3s, which should get every scout's attention. He's also rangy and very solid in man and zone coverage.

Stukes' speed and ability to change directions on a dime would make him a good fit for the Saints at slot corner, especially if he's available in the third round. He would be an immediate impact starter on New Orleans' defense, which is exactly what they need going into year two with Shough and Moore.