Saints Sign 7 of Their 8 Draft Picks, Including WR Jordyn Tyson

The days of long holdouts for rookies have been gone for a bit since structured contracts took over, and as of Friday (May 8) all but one of the New Orleans Saints picks from the 2026 NFL Draft are under contract and at the team’s opening rookie minicamp.

That includes eighth-overall pick Jordyn Tyson, who showed off his skills in the first practice Friday morning at the team’s practice facility in Metairie.

According to multiple sources, his deal is fully guaranteed for $32.5 million over four years. In fact, in a team release, the Saints said all the deals were for four years.

Only second-round pick, defensive tackle Christen Miller, was not signed as of Friday, and while he was in attendance at minicamp, he did not participate. It is not unusual for second-round picks to be the lone holdouts, as they can negotiate their guaranteed money, just as quarterback Tyler Shough did last season.

The other draft picks who signed their deals by Friday and were present for practice includes tight end Oscar Delp (third round from Georgia), offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (fourth round from Auburn), wide receiver Bryce Lance (fourth round from North Dakota State), defensive back Lorenzo Styles (fifth round from Ohio State), wide receiver Barion Brown (sixth round from LSU) and cornerback TJ Hall (seventh round from Iowa).