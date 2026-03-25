Saints Land Star to Pair With Chris Olave in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a few massive holes on their roster, but they quickly took to free agency to fill a few of the biggest issues with the team. They added David Edwards to bolster the interior of their offensive line, which is the only part of the unit to complain about.

They also brought in Travis Etienne to help carry the load at running back. After losing Demario Davis to the New York Jets, the Saints added Kaden Elliss, too. They've upgraded their team in a big way since the last play of the 2025 season.

But there are still positions the Saints need to address.

Saints still need to add a wide receiver

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) reacts as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) brings in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest hole on the Saints roster is at wide receiver. They have Chris Olave coming off a career year, but not much else. Olave is one of the best young wide receivers in the league, which is perfect for young quarterback Tyler Shough, but the Saints need to get their quarterback some more help.

After not addressing the position in the early stages of free agency, it seems like the Saints are going to turn to the NFL draft to find their next franchise wide receiver.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Brooks projected the Saints would land Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to bolster their offense.

Jordyn Tyson is the perfect target for the Saints

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"With Travis Etienne﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ boosting the backfield in free agency, the Saints need to upgrade the receiving corps in the draft," Brooks wrote. "Tyson is a natural WR1 with all of the tools to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but his injury history makes this the ultimate gamble as a top-10 pick."

Tyson is falling down draft boards because of his injury history, but the Saints could look past that if they believe he can stay healthy and help the team compete. A healthy version of Tyson is right up there with Carnell Tate as the best wide receiver in the class.

Tyson is a big bodied weapon with strong hands and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. He'd be a huge addition to the Saints offense that saw little production from wide receivers aside from Olave last season.