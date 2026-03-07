Saints Predicted to Bolster Offense With 28-Year-Old Super Bowl Champion

The New Orleans Saints have a few different directions they could go in this offseason.

After hitting the jackpot with the addition of Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints need to continue making moves to improve the roster. They could approach this aggressively and make multiple cuts before attacking the draft and free agency with the idea of winning as soon as possible. Given how much promise Shough showed last year, this is a viable option.

But the most likely outcome sees the Saints take a very conservative approach. They'll likely be conservative with their money as they look toward a future without cap limitations. But either way, the Saints need to address the interior portion of their offensive line.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently predicted the Saints would dive into free agency and sign veteran offensive lineman David Edwards away from the Buffalo Bills to bolster their offensive line this offseason. Adding to the offensive line should be a top priority for the Saints right now.

David Edwards would be a huge addition to the Saints offensive line

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Edwards turns 29 in a few weeks and will be a Day 1 starter. We're looking at a three-year deal worth $60 million," Sigler wrote. "That's well worth the cost for one of the NFL's best guards and it immediately addresses our highest position of need. Edwards is clean in pass protection and a force in the run game with just 10 penalties over the last three years put together. If there's a spot to swing big in free agency, it's left guard."

There aren't very many starting offensive lineman available in free agency this offseason. There are a few options who could battle for a spot. There are a few who could be viable starters if they bounce back. But Edwards is a Day 1 starter for the Saints if they can get their hands on him.

The veteran offensive lineman is very good as a run blocker, which could bolster the Saints offense quite a bit. But he's also an excellent pass blocker who deals with the big defensive tackles very well on the interior of the offensive line.

It could be difficult to pluck him away from the Bills in free agency, but if the Saints make him their top priority, they could see a big boost from the line next season.