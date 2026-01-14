Saints Linked To $41 Million Jets Star To Replace Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have more talent on their roster than many realize. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough quickly emerged as the team's franchise quarterback down the stretch of the season, which should be a huge relief to the entire franchise.

As the front looks to build the team around Shough, they're going to need to get young talent to grow and develop alongside him. The Saints have a top draft pick that they could use to select a franchise wide receiver like Carnell Tate, but they're going to need to get creative to find a way to add Alvin Kamara's successor.

The Saints will likely be forced to dive into free agency to find another running back. Fortunately for New Orleans, there are plenty of options set to be available in free agency.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently linked the Saints to New York Jets free agent running back Breece Hall as a long-term replacement to Kamara in New Orleans.

Breece Hall would fit perfectly alongside Tyler Shough in New Orleans

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

"Hall, 24, is probably going to be the most coveted rusher on the market," Sigler wrote. "Given his age, big-play ability, and consistent production behind a series of bad offensive lines, he should be seen as a plug-and-play starter for half the league. Given how few running backs expect to be drafted early in April, the bidding for Hall in March could get intense."

Hall is projected to sign for $41 million over four years, per Spotrac, this offseason. The Saints could afford to bring him in on a deal of that nature.

Hall is coming off a career year with the Jets. The Saints could pair him next to Kamara for a season before turning the team over to Shough and Hall for the future. This duo would be a dangerous combination to scheme against for defensive coordinators.

The Jets will likely make a push for Hall, too, but the Saints can offer him hope that the Jets can't. New Orleans needs to make the move.

