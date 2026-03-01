Saints Getting Buzz for Rival Buccaneers RB in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes on their roster this offseason, but they have all the capabilities of filling the roster voids as they look to continue their rebuild.

With Tyler Shough at the helm, the Saints looked much better last season. He was given the keys to the team halfway through the year and led them to multiple big wins down the stretch. The young quarterback is far from a finished product, but he's certainly a good starting point for the rebuild.

But the Saints need weapons. Wide receiver is a huge need, but the Saints should have plenty of opportunities to add to the position. They could look into free agency, the trade block, or the NFL draft for another star wideout. They also need to add to the running back room, as Alvin Kamara is getting older with each passing year. Kamara could be leaving New Orleans or retiring within the next two or three years, if not sooner.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently discussed the upcoming free agency class of running backs. Dubin listed the Saints as one of the best fits for rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White this offseason.

Rachaad White could be a target for the Saints this offseason

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"White is almost exclusively a third-down back at this point, but that type of player has value in the league," Dubin wrote. "He's a good pass catcher and a very good pass blocker, and that will help him stick around for quite a while -- even if he doesn't get paid on a big contract. As he gets older, though, his lack of special-teams contributions could become an issue because narrow-role players are pretty rare."

White is a solid target for the Saints because he would be well within their budget. While the Saints have worked their way out of a horrible cap situation, they're not in the clear yet and they can't afford to make the same mistakes that they made to get in the bad situation in the first place. Overspending for a complementary running back would be a bad move.

Adding a potential difference maker from a division rival would be a huge move in the right direction. It would also weaken one of the teams the Saints are chasing in the division.

White wouldn't be the perfect running back to pair next to Kamara because they're very similar playmakers, but he's better than not adding at all.