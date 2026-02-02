Saints Linked To $9 Million Star RB to Pair With Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are headed toward the Tyler Shough era, and the franchise is seemingly buzzing with hope for the future.

But with this new era, there are some veteran stars who are bound to be left behind. Running back Alvin Kamara is likely on his last leg in the NFL, so the Saints should be targeting his replacement in the coming year or two.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Nathan Jahnke recently called the Saints the ideal fantasy football landing spot for New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Breece Hall would fit perfectly alongside Alvin Kamara

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Outside of Walker, Hall is the free agent running back best suited for an every-down role. The Saints are the team that needs a new running back the most," Jahnke wrote. "Alvin Kamara couldn’t finish last season due to injury and will be 31 years old by the start of next season. He posted career lows in rushing yards per game and receiving yards per game.

"Hall is a particularly strong fit for the Saints' offense. Head coach Kellen Moore has been with three different teams in the last three seasons, and each team finished top six in inside zone rate. He led the league at inside zone rate last season. Hall has an 81.0 PFF rushing grade over the last two seasons on inside zone. That is the second-best grade behind Bijan Robinson among the 39 running backs with at least 50 inside zone runs over the past two seasons."

Hall is the perfect complementary back to Kamara. At this point in Kamara's career, Hall would be the lead back in this scenario, with the older Kamara handling the duties as the complementary option.

Hall would be in a better offense with the Saints than he's seen with the Jets. This could result in more red zone attempts and touchdowns compared to his lack of touchdowns over the last few seasons.

This is the exact kind of move the Saints need to make. Pairing Shough with a proven running back around his age would be exactly what could help them sustain success for the next five years.

More NFL: Saints Linked to Breakout College Coach If Scott Tolzien Bolts