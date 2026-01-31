Saints Linked to Breakout College Coach If Scott Tolzien Bolts

The New Orleans Saints had major question marks at quarterback coming into the season. Spencer Rattler earned the starting job over rookie Tyler Shough coming out of training camp but would lose the spot halfway through the season.

When Shough took over, the Saints took off. He was able to lead them to multiple impressive wins down the stretch, even placing the Saints closer to the division crown than anybody assumed possible.

Some of the credit for developing Shough can be given to quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, but there's seemingly a chance he leaves for a new team this offseason.

There's a lot of buzz connecting Tolzien to the same job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tolzien once played under new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could target Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer to replace Tolzien if the Saints coach decides to bolt.

Chandler Whitmer could be the perfect replacement to Scott Tolzien

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks with quarterback coach Chandler Whitmer before the start of the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A young up-and-comer who's quickly climbing the ranks, Whitmer worked under Moore and Brandon Staley as an offensive quality control coach back in 2023 before joining the Atlanta Falcons as a passing game specialist in 2024," Sigler wrote. "Then he stepped into the national spotlight by working with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Indiana's staff in 2025.

"The Hoosiers' co-offensive coordinator and QB coach recently interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their QB coach opening and is in high demand. He's the kind of candidate the Saints could miss out on if the Steelers draw out their own decision."

Whitmer deserves some of the credit that's being given to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Obviously, most of the credit should be with Mendoza himself, but Whitmer played a crucial role in developing the talented signal caller during his most important season.

Right now would be the perfect time for Whitmer to pursue a promotion to the NFL. He's coming off the best year imaginable at Indiana. He was able to win the National Championship behind the stellar play from his quarterback. Later this offseason, that same quarterback is likely to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

That's quite an impressive resume for the young quarterbacks coach.

