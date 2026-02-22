3-Round Saints Mock Draft: Surrounding Tyler Shough with Two Offensive Weapons

With NFL Scouting Combine week officially underway, all eyes will be on meetings and performances from the top prospects in college football. In less than two months, those same players will hear their names called on the stage of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints finished 2025 on a high note and believe that they can compete for the NFC South in 2026 if they add the right talent around Tyler Shough and company.

New Orleans Saints On SI's pre-Combine mock draft is here, and it has the Saints adding some serious talent that will have a great impact on day one.

Round 1, Pick No. 8: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass for a touch down during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the biggest goals for the Saints? Add weapons opposite wide receiver Chris Olave to alleviate the defensive pressure away from him and to support second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

While some have been pounding the table for New Orleans to draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with its first-round pick, the Saints need to prioritize another playmaker in the passing game. Enter USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025, given to the top wide receiver in college football. The soon-to-be 22-year-old caught 79 passes for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at USC.

As NFL Network Draft Guru Daniel Jeremiah explained last week, Lemon would give "easy completions" for Shough as he enters Year 2. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Lemon has incredible ball skills and would serve as a Rashid Shaheed-like deep-threat that the Saints have been longing for since trading Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Saints will need help rushing the passer as 37-year-old Cameron Jordan enters his final years in the league. Chase Young has played a large role in New Orleans since signing a three-year, $51 million extension, but to get the best out of Young, the Saints need to find someone who complements him.

Former Missouri pass-rusher Zion Young has the traits to be an elite player at the next level. The 21-year-old stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 262 pounds, with elite athleticism and rare play recognition.

If it weren't for off-the-field issues, Young may not have made it out of the first day of the draft, but a pending court hearing for a December 2025 DWI arrest and a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a tunnel fight at Michigan State have clouded the judgment of Young.

Young can make a serious, immediate impact in New Orleans as long as he stays on the right track off the field. He stood out at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, even being named the player of the game after an impressive week of practices.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Simply put, drafting a running back in this range may be scary for Saints fans. In 2023, New Orleans selected Kendre Miller at pick No. 71. While Miller has shown flashes, averaging 3.9 yards per carry in his first three seasons, the former TCU running back hasn't been able to stay on the field.

With the future of Alvin Kamara in New Orleans being murky at best, the Saints may need to take a chance on a running back at some point in the draft.

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson has been a riser throughout the early parts of the draft process and could see himself trending even higher after the Scouting Combine. His cutback ability, contact balance, and impact in the passing game would serve as a perfect complement to Devin Neal if Kamara and Miller weren't options in 2026.

While the Saints could've opted for an offensive lineman or a defensive impact player, Johnson's versatility amid a cloudy future at running back in New Orleans is something the Saints can't pass up.

