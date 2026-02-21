Saints Getting Buzz as Free Agency Landing Spot for Steelers CB

The New Orleans Saints rebuild got off to a hot start last year as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showed the ability to win games with a depleted roster. Not many analysts expected Shough to be a franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, the Saints should be looking to improve their roster with a bit more urgency than we're used to. New Orleans has a bit of talent, but it needs to add more over the next two years, especially to the defense, if it wants to make a Super Bowl push.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently suggested the Saints were the top landing spot in free agency for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the perfect free agent target for the Saints

"After dealing with a neck injury for the entirety of his career, Samuel underwent successful surgery in April. He signed with Pittsburgh once healthy and proved he can still play at a high level, earning a 70.1 PFF overall grade in 2025," Cameron wrote. "Now a free agent, the 26-year-old cornerback can navigate the market for a solid opportunity to reestablish himself. One enticing franchise that should pick up the phone is the Saints, pairing Samuel with his former coach and current Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

"Under Staley, Samuel enjoyed the best seasons of his career, earning 75.0-plus PFF coverage grades as a starter in both 2022 and 2023. While the Saints aren’t in dire need of outside cornerback help, with young players Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley already in the fold, Samuel would be a high-upside, cost-effective depth option as New Orleans navigates Alontae Taylor’s expiring contract and Isaac Yiadom‘s potential release."

Samuel has struggled with injuries in the past, but he was picked up midway through the year by the Steelers. Despite missing most of 2024 and half of last season, the cornerback looked like his old self in Pittsburgh.

Samuel would fit perfectly into the Saints defense. He's a very talented player who could complement young cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in a big way. Cornerback isn't the team's top need right now, but it's certainly something they could look into if Samuel is available for an affordable price.

