Saints Mock Trade: Alvin Kamara Lands With New Team Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have made a few big moves in the right direction this offseason. Potentially the biggest move they've made was the free agency signing of Travis Etienne. But this move put Alvin Kamara's future with the Saints in jeopardy.

The Saints have reportedly been open to trading Kamara for the last few months, but no deal has come to fruition. Kamara was seemingly willing to retire if the Saints traded him against his will at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. But that doesn't mean New Orleans can't move him in a deal before the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. A deal like this would be a no-brainer for the Saints.

Broncos are a realistic trade suitor for Alvin Kamara

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Kamara is 31, coming off the worst season of his career, and coming back from knee and ankle injuries," Vacchiano wrote. "He also doesn’t want to leave New Orleans. But a reunion with Sean Payton and a chance to chase another championship in what could be his final NFL season might be enough to convince him to change his mind.

"The Broncos have J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey in the backfield, and Harvey is a decent receiver. But Kamara could give the offense an added passing threat, and he could thrive in a reduced role. Given his age and injuries, he also wouldn’t cost Denver more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick."

For the Saints, landing two draft picks and getting off Kamara's contract would be well worth it. They already have Etienne set to lead their running back room, so the loss of the veteran running back wouldn't crush their offense like it did last season when he was hurt.

For the Broncos, this trade could make sense, too. The Broncos have some running back depth, but they could use a veteran to lead the team. This deal would pair Kamara with head coach Sean Payton, who coached Kamara in New Orleans a few years ago. This duo worked well together and was very productive. They could reunite in Denver this year.