Saints Mock Trade: Broncos Land Veteran Playmaker From New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a few major holes on their roster, but it didn't take long for them to dive into free agency.

They were able to add David Edwards to fill a huge hole at offensive guard. Edwards should help to anchor the offensive line in a big way. They also added Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Travis Etienne. With Etienne joining the roster, it puts Alvin Kamara's future in question.

The Saints could play the two alongside each other for a year. But they could also cut or trade Kamara to save some money and potentially add some draft capital.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints could look to trade Kamara to the Denver Broncos to join his former coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Broncos make some sense as a landing spot for Alvin Kamara

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Etienne and Kamara could co-exist in the backfield, with the latter taking on a lighter workload in his age-31 term. Then again, teams may inquire about the five-time Pro Bowler who's still one of the league's best pass-catching tailbacks," Moton wrote. "No NFL head coach knows Kamara more than Denver Broncos lead skipper Sean Payton. They worked together for five years in New Orleans. Perhaps the two would be open to a reunion in the Mile High City.

"The Broncos selected RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 draft. They re-signed J.K. Dobbins on a two-year, $20 million pact after he led them in rushing last season. This would be a surprising move because Kamara would join a crowded backfield in Denver, and his skill set overlaps with Harvey's, but he may trust that Payton will find ways to get him the ball."

The Broncos have a few running backs on their roster, so it's hard to imagine them needing to make this deal, but Coach Payton loved Kamara when they were both with the Saints. If Payton has a chance to bring the talented running back to Denver, he might take the shot.

Still, it's tough to imagine the Broncos utilizing three running backs in their offense. If Kamara falls into their laps, it would be hard to pass it up, but it's hard to imagine Denver going after the veteran too aggressively.