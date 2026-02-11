Saints Predicted to Sign $10 Million Veteran Safety From Ravens

The New Orleans Saints seemed like one of the worst teams in the league last offseason when Derek Carr shockingly opted to retire. But the Saints quickly rebounded as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over the team and led them to multiple big wins down the stretch.

The Saints are seemingly ready to roll forward with Shough as their starter. The rebuild was kick started off the ground, and the front office desperately needs to follow it up with a big offseason this spring. Considering the Saints have more money to spend in free agency this offseason compared to years past, the team could be quite active in adding players to the roster.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports recently put together a list of the top 100 free agents of the offseason, predicting the Saints would sign the No. 99-ranked free agent, Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman, to a solid contract in free agency.

Alohi Gilman would fit perfectly on the Saints defense

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) and linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Gilman, 28, helped turn around the Ravens' season after he was acquired from the Chargers. He has a history with Jesse Minter from their Chargers days, so he could stay in Baltimore, or follow John Harbaugh to the Giants, or reunite with Brandon Staley and the Saints," Auman wrote. "He's active around the ball, with five career forced fumbles and six recoveries, not bad for a defensive back. He just finished a two-year, $10 million contract and should be in line for the same moving forward."

Gilman is a physical safety with the big play ability that the Saints are looking for. He would be a solid veteran option to anchor the defense from the back end. Pairing him alongside Jonas Sanker, who showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, would be a step in the right direction.

A lot of the Saints' offseason is likely going to be focused on the offensive side of the ball. But they can't neglect adding a safety. Considering how affordable Gilman is bound to be for his production, the Saints would be foolish to pass up the opportunity to go after him.

