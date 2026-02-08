Top 3 Landing Spots for Saints' Derek Carr as Return Rumors Surface

The New Orleans Saints inadvertently got a bit of potential good news on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that there is at least a possibility that veteran quarterback Derek Carr opts to come out of retirement this offseason.

"A few months ago, when asked about coming out of retirement, Derek Carr said he would 'never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens.' It just might happen," Rapoport, Garafolo and Pelissero wrote. "As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders.

The Saints should look to make a deal

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury. That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty -- with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft -- makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation."

If Carr does come out of retirement, that would give the Saints an opportunity to try to send him to a quarterback-needy team for draft compensation. So, either Carr stays retired and it doesn't impact the Saints in any way. Or, he comes out of retirement and New Orleans can get something for him. There's only upside for the franchise.

Here are three teams the Saints should call if Carr comes out retirement.

New York Jets

This one is pretty obvious, right? The Jets have been in quarterback purgatory. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler and would be better than any option the team currently has. Plus, New York showed interest in him before he came to New Orleans.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are all sorts of a mess and reports have popped up indicating that the team is going to look to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. If so, a bridge option like Carr could at least help stabilize the franchise.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings rolled with JJ McCarthy in 2025 and it didn't go as well as the team likely hoped. They took a step back from the 2024 season led by Sam Darnold. Carr is an experienced option who can put up big numbers passing. At the very least, he would be a valuable option for McCarthy to learn from.

