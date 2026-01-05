Saints Predicted To Add Game-Breaking WR To Tyler Shough's Offense

The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league for the first half of the season, but after elevating Tyler Shough to starting quarterback, they went on a tear.

Shough is certainly going to be the team's quarterback going forward and the Saints are finally in position to build a team around a young quarterback. As a result, they're going to need to add a lot of talent to the offense in the upcoming offseason.

Bleacher Report's NFL Draft scouting department put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, they predicted the Saints would draft Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Carnell Tate would be a huge addition to the Saints offense

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Tyler Shough looking like a keeper at quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are in a very good position as they prepare for April's draft," Bleacher Report's NFL Draft scouting department wrote. "The front office can look to fill out the roster in order to help in Shough's development.

"Chris Olave is an excellent target when healthy. Juwan Johnson creates mismatches as an athletic tight end. Meanwhile, Rashid Shaheed finished as the Saints' third-leading receiver even though the Saints traded him to the Seattle Seahawks prior to Week 10. No one on the roster has the skill set ofCarnell Tate, though. The Saints get to pick the class' top wide receiver and add another Ohio State product."

The Saints need to add a wide receiver more than anything, so if Tate falls to them at No. 8, this would be a no-brainer.

Tate is one of the best wide receivers in college football, but doesn't get the credit he deserves because he was the No. 2 wide receiver at Ohio State, behind Jeremiah Smith.

Tate is a tall and lengthy playmaker with the ability to win jump balls. He times his jump as well as any prospect in the country. He has enough speed to stretch the field while also having sure hands on short catches.

Adding Tate alongside Chris Olave would be huge for Shough and the offense.

