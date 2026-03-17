Saints Predicted to Land Franchise Cornerstone WR After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a massive hole in their wide receiver room. They have Chris Olave, who's emerging as one of the better wide receivers in the NFC, but not much else.

But in free agency, the Saints didn't address wide receiver. They went after offensive guard David Edwards to bolster the offensive line. They added Travis Etienne to the backfield to help support Alvin Kamara. They also signed linebacker Kaden Elliss to help replace the production lost by Demario Davis signing with the New York Jets. As a whole, the offseason was very productive for the Saints. They made some moves to shore up some weaknesses, but they still need to address the wide receiver position.

ESPN's NFL draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr., recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick, Kiper predicted the Saints would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to fill the massive roster void at wide receiver No. 2 in New Orleans.

Carnell Tate is the dream NFL draft addition for the Saints

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Saints' main signings have come on offense -- guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne Jr. -- and that's also where I'd expect them to look during the draft," Kiper wrote. "They need to surround second-year quarterback Tyler Shough with as much talent as possible, and the No. 2 wide receiver on the roster is Devaughn Vele (25 receptions last season). Tate brings a well-rounded scouting report, with solid route running and the ability to come down with tough catches thanks to his hands and body control. He'd be great opposite Chris Olave -- yet another excellent receiver to come out of Ohio State in recent years."

Landing Tate at pick No. 8 would be the dream scenario for the Saints. He's the clear best wide receiver in the draft class and his skill set would fit Tyler Shough's big arm perfectly.

Tate can run any route on the route tree, but he excels down the field due to insane body control and very trustworthy hands. He finds separation from opposing defensive backs down the field without the need for 4.2 speed.

Tate is a rare talent with the ability to be a franchise cornerstone in New Orleans. If the Saints can land him, their offseason will be a home run.