Post Free Agency Mock Draft: Saints Land Dream Prospect at Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a few massive holes on their roster, but not very much cap flexibility to improve the team.

As a result, they were able to make two large additions by signing Travis Etienne to be the new franchise running back and David Edwards to anchor the offensive line as a veteran offensive guard. They also brought in Kaden Elliss to replace Demario Davis, which is a move that makes the Saints younger and the future brighter.

But they still have roster holes.

Saints still desperately need a wide receiver No. 2

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The NFL logo is seen on a ball during the second half of a game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In fact, the Saints didn't fill their biggest roster hole at wide receiver.

Last year, they had Chris Olave, but not much else at the position for young quarterback Tyler Shough to work with. As a result, the offense wasn't nearly as dangerous as it could have been. The Saints didn't land a wide receiver in the early stages of free agency, but there's still a chance they sign a veteran one before training camp begins.

But the more likely scenario sees the Saints target a wide receiver No. 2 in the NFL draft.

CBS Sports' Mike Renner recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With pick No. 8, Renner projected the Saints would fill this roster hole at wide receiver by landing Ohio State star Carnell Tate to bolster their offense.

Carnell Tate is the dream NFL draft addition for the Saints

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Carnell Tate is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Saints desperately lacked last year," Renner wrote. "They gave Tyler Shough help along the offensive line and in the backfield during free agency; now they give him a downfield weapon in Tate."

Tate is the perfect draft target for the Saints, but the issue is he might not make it to pick No. 8.

Tate is a home run threat, who went for big play after big play last season at Ohio State. Shough has a huge arm, which should pair very well with Tate's ability to separate down the field.

But Tate is a developed wide receiver. He can run any route on the route tree while also making defenders miss after the catch. These traits weren't always on display at Ohio State, as his ability to open up the field as a deep threat was seemingly his role more often than not, but the young pass catcher is one of the most well-rounded options for the Saints. It would be the dream scenario to land him.