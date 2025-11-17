Saints News Network

Saints Projected To Replace Tyler Shough With Talented NFL Draft Prospect

Could Tyler Shough be replaced after one year with the Saints?

Zach Pressnell

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints recently turned to Tyler Shough to take over as their starting quarterback over Spencer Rattler. Shough has been solid in his time as the starter, but he still has a lot to prove.

Shough has the potential to be the franchise signal caller in New Orleans, but with the Saints sitting at the bottom of the standings, they could look to find a new quarterback at the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft and predicted the Saints would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the top of the first round.

Saints linked to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoz
Nov 15, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"A franchise with a decades-long habit of being trigger-shy when it comes to selecting quarterbacks might be hard-pressed to go this route, especially if Tyler Shough continues to exhibit the promise he displayed in his second start," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "But unless the second-round rookie firmly establishes himself as New Orleans' answer at the position in the back half of the season, Mendoza might be massively alluring.

"The Heisman Trophy front-runner now also figures to be the favorite to be the first quarterback taken, with his game-winning drive against Penn State highlighting resiliency and a knack for operating out of structure that otherwise hadn't been seen often this season. The 6-5, 225-pounder is the kind of precise thrower who could allow Kellen Moore to launch a new era for the organization in earnest."

Mendoza could be the perfect option for the Saints at the top of the first round if they want a new quarterback. He's been one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season and has a chance to lead Indiana to a National Championship.

But there's a chance the Saints believe Shough could be their franchise signal caller. At that point, they could pass on Mendoza and take a player like Arvell Reese or Rueben Bain Jr.

Either way, the Saints need to hit a home run with their No. 1 pick to begin getting back to winning games next season.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

