Saints QB Linked to Vikings as Trade Buzz Heats Up

The New Orleans Saints have their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough, but a year or two ago, it seemed like Derek Carr was set to lead them for the short-term future.

But last offseason, Carr entered a medical retirement which put Shough in the driver's seat to lead the franchise. Now a year later, Carr is seemingly healthy and ready to return to the NFL, but the Saints have moved on. As a result, he could come out of retirement for a trade to the right situation.

CBS Sports' John Breech recently suggested the Minnesota Vikings could be a landing spot for Carr this offseason if he's willing to come out of retirement.

Vikings make a lot of sense as a suitor for Derek Carr

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"They took at gamble at the position in 2024 and hit the jackpot, but then they threw all their money away in 2025," Breech wrote. "And of course, we're talk about Sam Darnold here. Darnold led Minnesota to a 14-3 record in 2024, but the Vikings got greedy and thought they could do better, so they let him walk in free agency and decided to roll the dice by going all in with J.J. McCarthy.

"In his first full year as a starter, McCarthy looked much closer to being a bust than someone who can eventually be Minnesota's franchise quarterback. The Vikings have already proved they can win games with the right quarterback and Carr seems like the perfect veteran who could come in and help. The Vikings won nine games in 2025 with McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer all starting at least two games, and Carr seems like a step up from that combo."

The Vikings could use Carr if they're willing to admit that drafting JJ McCarthy was a mistake.

It's almost guranteed that Carr could return and be more productive than McCarthy. As a result, if they're willing to host a quarterback battle between the two, Carr could be confident in his ability to win.

With their talent on offense, it's the ideal situation for Carr. He could lean heavily on Justin Jefferson as the veteran quarterback gets back into the swing of things in the NFL. It seems like a match made in Heaven if Minnesota is willing to swallow its pride and bench McCarthy.

