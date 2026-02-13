Derek Carr Trade Buzz Links Saints to Intriguing NFC Team

It's been an interesting week for the New Orleans Saints' quarterback room.

Rumors popped up that Derek Carr could consider coming out of retirement for the right situation. The noise really shouldn't have surprised anyone seeing how he left the door open to the possibility throughout the season.

Carr spoke publicly about the possibility of a return on "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" throughout the week, but made it clear that if he comes back, it would only be for a team that can contend.

Will Derek Carr be on the move this offseason?

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the noise has increased around the veteran signal-caller, analysts and insiders alike have thrown out the idea of various teams for him. The New York Jets have been a popular team talked about, but they're not a contender. One team that was thrown out there that would be interesting is the Minnesota Vikings. NFL.com's Nick Shook threw out the idea.

"If Carr is interested in manning a backup role that could include a camp competition for the starting job, he'll find that in Minnesota," Shook wrote. "﻿J.J. McCarthy﻿ didn't cement his role as the Vikings' franchise quarterback in his first season as their starter and has plenty of work ahead of him this offseason. Minnesota might not exercise as much patience in 2026, either, not after they watched their playoff hopes evaporate this past season because of unreliability under center.

"Carr would address Minnesota's need for a proven veteran capable of handling the job -- an area which former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah admitted he'd misjudged prior to being fired in January -- and could also push McCarthy in camp. Carr might also be enticed by the presence of ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿, ﻿Jordan Addison﻿ and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿. Ultimately, this fit might depend on whether Carr is interested in competing for a job, or if he'd rather walk into a situation that has him penciled in as QB1. Money matters, too, and the Vikings have a salary cap hole to dig out of before they can start thinking about Carr."

Based on Carr's comments, it's hard to believe he'd come out of retirement to sit on the bench behind J.J. McCarthy. But if he came into a situation in which he was the starting quarterback for the Vikings with Justin Jefferson to throw to, that would be something. The Vikings went 9-8 in 2025, but were 14-3 the year before with Sam Darnold.

One thing that adds more fuel to the idea is the fact that Carr's brother, David, alluded to the Vikings when the duo was talking about the possibility of a return.

"Do I have any purple and gold?" David said leading to Derek to change the subject.

"Go Lakers," Derek responded.

The Vikings certainly would be an intriguing option, if they're looking for a quarterback.

