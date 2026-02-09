Derek Carr Rumors 'Increasing Frequency' Around One NFC Team

The New Orleans Saints could very well have one of the more interesting trade candidates in the National Football League. One thing that makes matters even better for the franchise is that the idea has come out of the blue.

On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that Derek Carr at least has a shot at coming out of retirement and playing again in 2026.

"A few months ago, when asked about coming out of retirement, Derek Carr said he would 'never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens.' It just might happen," Rapoport, Garafolo and Pelissero wrote. "As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders. The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury.

The Saints should hope that Derek Carr unretires

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty -- with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft -- makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation."

It's important to note that Carr hasn't come out of retirement yet, but this is a potential step in that direction. If so, then he immediately becomes an obvious trade candidate and what should help the Saints is the fact that it's a weak offseason from a quarterback perspective. The 2026 National Football League Draft has one high-end option in Fernando Mendoza. The top option in free agency is Daniel Jones with a significant drop-off after him. In the trade market, both Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa are imperfect options. Carr isn't expensive and should be in high demand if he plays. One intriguing option Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net floated was the Minnesota Vikings.

"Minnesota Vikings," Jackson wrote. "Minnesota has come up with the increasing frequency as of late when it comes to the Carr conversation. With uncertainty around the investment in young passer J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings have been often connected with veteran quarterback trade markets since the 2025 season came to a close.

"Carr would offer an affordable option with starting experience that could either start Week 1 or serve as a backup behind McCarthy so the Vikings have a viable escape route."

The Vikings rolled with J.J. McCarthy in 2025 after winning 14 games with Sam Darnold in 2024. The Vikings let Darnold walk and win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. In comparison, the Vikings won 9 games and were all sorts of a mess.

If the Vikings want a veteran answer, there won't be many better than Carr if he does decide to play.

