Saints Shockingly Predicted to Land Star CB in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have a few big decisions left to make this offseason after adding a slew of talent in the free agency period. They landed players like Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, David Edwards, and Travis Etienne to boost the team.

Now, all attention should be on the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Saints select at pick No. 8 in the first round.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Podell projected the Saints would land LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane to help bolster their defense in a big way.

Saints could take a chance on LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Mansoor Delane crushed his LSU Pro Day with a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash," Podell wrote. "That's on top of leading the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best mark in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had an extended chat with Delane at the Pro Day, and he keeps Delane in Louisiana to beef up his secondary."

Delane is a very talented cornerback prospect, though that's not the biggest position of need for New Orleans. Either way, teams typically find more success by drafting players, not positions. If the Saints love Delane as a prospect, it doesn't matter that they already have talent at the position. He could be an impact player right away, potentially sticking as the nickel in New Orleans' defense, while shifting over to boundary cornerback if they ever need him to.

But this projection certainly isn't perfect.

Saints shouldn't pass on Sonny Styles for Mansoor Delane

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this mock draft, the Saints passed up on Sonny Styles, a freak athlete linebacker out of Ohio State, to select Delane.

The decision to select Delane, in a vacuum, isn't a bad one. But passing on Styles, who's the better prospect and fits a position of need, would be a bad decision.

Styles is as close to a sure thing as NFL teams are going to find in the draft. He's a violent and physical linebacker who can match the power and physicality of practically any player in the NFL. He's also a freak athlete with incredible speed and change of direction.

Styles is also a very good leader and an incredible tackler. He could anchor the Saints' defense for years. It would be a mistake to pass on him if given the opportunity.